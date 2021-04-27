Two vehicle traffic stops result in arrest of 50 migrants, CBP says

News

by: KVEO Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—McAllen Border Patrol station agents arrested 50 migrants following two Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) vehicle stops.

Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin to Trump pleads not guilty to new charges

According to a news release, on Monday agents assigned to MCS responded to a call for assistance from a DPS trooper on a vehicle stop in the city of Mission, Texas. 

Agents interviewed the driver and two passengers, and determined all three were illegally present in the United States. 

SpaceX: Starship SN15 high-altitude flight test possibly scheduled for this week

During the investigation, it was discovered that more people were at the driver’s residence in Mission.

Cartel gun battle with armored trucks kills 8 in Mexico

DPS requested assistance from the Mission Police Department to respond to the suspected smuggling stash house. 

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

Law enforcement authorities arrested an additional 36 migrants at the residence. DPS seized the vehicle, took custody of the driver, and charged him with human smuggling. 

On Tuesday morning, MCS agents responded to a call for assistance from DPS regarding a possible human smuggling attempt in Palmview, Texas. 

Agents encountered a driver and 12 passengers in a pickup truck. An immigration inspection on the passengers revealed they were all illegally present in the United States.

Agents took custody of all subjects and the vehicle was seized by DPS.

All subjects are being processed accordingly, according to CBP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday