Two vehicle accident leaves one person dead, another hospitalized

LINN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Monday at around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Floral Road and Lazy Palms, west of U.S. 281 in Linn, Texas.

The DPS news release said a green Freightliner truck-tractor towing a dump trailer was traveling west on Floral Road.

A gold Saturn passenger car was approaching the intersection of Floral Road and Lazy Palms.

The driver of the Saturn failed to yield the right of way to the truck-tractor causing the truck-tractor to strike the driver side of the Saturn, said the news release.

Authorities said the driver of the Saturn, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger from the Saturn passenger car was transported to DHR Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck-tractor was not injured. The identity of the Saturn driver will be released pending notification of next of kin.

DPS will continue to investigate.

