Two teens caught for aggravated robbery, says Alton PD

ALTON, Texas (KVEO)- Alton Police Department has arrested two individuals who are connected to an aggravated robbery.

Police responded to an aggravated robbery on April 4 on St. Francis Street. The victim reported four suspects.

One of the suspects was seen with a knife while entering the home. The individuals stole clothing and other valuable items.

After an investigation Alton PD identified and arrested Andres Bravo, 17, and Jocelyn Enriquez, 18. They are currently being charged with Aggravated Robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with further information can contact the agency at (956) 432 -0700 or to the TIPS line (956) 584- 8477.