MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men have been ordered to prison after multiple attempts to traffic drugs across the border and Rio Grande Valley, federal authorities announced.

Dorian Hazel Ruiz-Chavez, 36, a citizen of Mexico unlawfully present in the United States, pleaded guilty Oct. 25, while Mario Alberto Ortiz, 43, an Edinburg resident, pleaded guilty Oct. 3, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas stated.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Ruiz-Chavez to be removed from the country after serving 15 years in federal prison. Ortiz was ordered to serve over 14 years in federal prison and further ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, the release stated.

Evidence

Evidence at the hearing revealed that Ortiz owned a tractor-trailer transport company and used his legitimate tractors to help transport the narcotics. Ruiz’s role in the conspiracy consisted of making contact with Mexican suppliers who would send the tractor trailers across into the United States, authorities said.

Previously sentenced in the conspiracy was Luis Ramos, 35, of Donna, who received 70 months for his involvement. Roel Longoria, 34, of Edinburg, pleaded guilty on June 23, 2022, for his role in finding willing drivers to transport the narcotics-laden trailers. Longoria is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17.

The drug bust

In September 2020, law enforcement initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization in the Rio Grande Valley that was believed to be involved with the importation of narcotics from Mexico.

By November 2020 law enforcement seized a tractor-trailer after it entered the United States through the Laredo Port of Entry. Law enforcement discovered over 262 pounds of meth hidden in the trailer, the release stated.

On April 26, 2021, law enforcement made another tractor-trailer seizure. This time, 198 pounds of meth were seized at the Pharr Port of Entry.

After the large drug seizures, the organization changed tactics and began to transport narcotics in smaller loads within passenger vehicles, the release stated.

In May 2021, Ramos was arrested while transporting 92 pounds of meth in his personal vehicle, authorities said.

Ruiz-Chavez and Ortiz have been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.