Two Mercedes men charged with prostitution, online solicitation of a minor

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—Two men from Mercedes were charged with prostitution, online solicitation of a minor, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Mercedes police say, Jesus Garcia, 33, and Mathew Mata, 24, were arrested on Wednesday by the Mercedes Criminal Investigations Division.

Police is looking for Paulino Guerra, a third suspect involved in the case.

Please contact the Mercedes Crime Stoppers at (888) 650-8477 if you have any information on Guerra’s whereabouts.