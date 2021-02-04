Two Mercedes men charged with prostitution, online solicitation of a minor

News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—Two men from Mercedes were charged with prostitution, online solicitation of a minor, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Brownsville police search for person of interest in aggravated robbery

Mercedes police say, Jesus Garcia, 33, and Mathew Mata, 24, were arrested on Wednesday by the Mercedes Criminal Investigations Division.

Police is looking for Paulino Guerra, a third suspect involved in the case.

Dognapped! Van stolen with a dozen daycare dogs inside recovered

Please contact the Mercedes Crime Stoppers at (888) 650-8477 if you have any information on Guerra’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday