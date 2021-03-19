Two arrested following shooting in Weslaco

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Weslaco police are investigating a shooting that took place on De Leon Avenue and Drain Street Friday morning.

Third stimulus and SSI: CLICK HERE TO LEARN WHAT IT MEANS FOR SOCIAL SECURITY RECIPIENTS

According to Weslaco police spokesperson Eric Hernandez, no injuries have been reported.

Two people were arrested for deadly conduct, according to Hernandez, one of them is underage.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SPECIAL REPORT Revenge porn websites targeting women in the RGV

KVEO is on the way to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.