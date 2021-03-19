COVID INFO COVID INFO

Two arrested following shooting in Weslaco

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Weslaco police are investigating a shooting that took place on De Leon Avenue and Drain Street Friday morning.

According to Weslaco police spokesperson Eric Hernandez, no injuries have been reported.

Two people were arrested for deadly conduct, according to Hernandez, one of them is underage.

KVEO is on the way to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

