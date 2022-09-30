MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, authorities said.

On Aug. 24, 2022, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. A man told authorities two other men forced him into their vehicle at gunpoint North of Mile 5 Line in Mission. The men then took his cell phone, money and vehicle, a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated.

On Aug. 30, deputies responded to another aggravated robbery call at the 2800 block of Buena Vida Street in Mission. The man told authorities that three men punched and kicked him, and took his truck. The man also said that one of the men was armed with a rifle, the release stated.

On Sept. 17, deputies responded to a robbery in which a man told authorities that he was stopped by a Tahoe. According to the release, two men approached him and began punching him, and forced him out of his vehicle on Azul Street.

Through an investigation, two of the suspects were identified as Heriberto Mendez, 24, and Heriberto Aguirre, 24, the release stated.

On Sept. 29, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mendez in Donna and Aguirre in Weslaco.

Mendez was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of robbery the release stated. His bond was set at $400,000.

Aguirre was charged with one count of robbery, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $140,000, the release stated.

The investigation remains ongoing and those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477), or through the P3 mobile app.