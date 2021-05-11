Twitter vs. Texas lawsuit dismissed by California court

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) – A district court in California dismissed Twiter’s lawsuit against Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday.
The social media company attempted to stop Paxton’s investigation into Twitter’s potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by filing a lawsuit in January.
Instead of providing documents requested in the Civil Investigative Demands, Twitter issued a lawsuit to stop the investigation entirely.
However, a district court in California dismissed the lawsuit on Tuesday.
“Twitter’s lawsuit was little more than an attempt to avoid answering my questions about their large-scale censorship and content-moderation policies,” said Paxton. “The public deserves the truth about Twitter’s seemingly biased practices. I will continue to fight for transparency in order to ensure a truly free online community. Any companies that violate Texas law by misleading consumers will be held accountable.”Paxton said in a statement.