Twitter introduces ‘Tip Jar’ that allows you to pay users for tweets

(NEXSTAR) – Twitter announced a new feature called “Tip Jar” Thursday that will enable tweeters to pay others for inspiring, insightful and everything-in-between tweets.

According to Twitter, you’ll know an account is Tip Jar-enabled when you see a Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page. To pay them, simply tap the icon and the list of payment services the user has enabled will appear.

You then select which payment service you prefer and you’ll be transferred from Twitter to the site where you can “show your support in the amount you choose.”

Tip Jar-enabled services include Venmo, Patreon, PayPal, Cash App and Bandcamp.

Twitter said it will take “not cut” of the tips.

“We $ee you – sharing your PayPal link after your Tweet goes viral, adding your $Cashtag to your profile so people can support your work, dropping your Venmo handle on your birthday or if you just need some extra help,” the company said in a statement. “You drive the conversation on Twitter and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes. Today, we’re introducing Tip Jar – a new way for people to send and receive tips.”

It’s fairly standard practice on Twitter for a person to place a payment app in the comment thread of their viral tweet. With this new service, Twitter hopes to make it easier to pay up than before.