HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Technical College announced Eladio Jaimez as its provost for the Harlingen campus.

“I am excited to join the wonderful team at TSTC and continue to do the work of the college to benefit our students and community at the local and statewide levels,” Jaimez said.

For the last eight years, Jaimez, a Harlingen native, has worked as a communications consultant for AEP Texas. During his time there, he served as a spokesperson and handled external and internal communications.

From 2012 to 2015, he worked for TSTC in the Communication and Creative Services department, where his duties included promotion and marketing of TSTC’s technical programs and students. From 2002 to 2012 Jaimez worked as a sports journalist for the Valley Morning Star.

He was nominated for the Texas High School Coaches Association Putt Powell Sportswriter of the Year Award twice in 2011 and 2016. Jaimez also earned a Texas Associated Press Managing Editors award for his sports reporting in 2011.

Since 2016 Jaimez has served on the Harlingen CISD board of trustees in several roles, including board secretary, vice president and president. He was part of the team recognized by the Texas Association of School Administrators as the 2019 Outstanding School Board, and in 2023 he was selected to participate in the Leadership Texas Association of School Boards class.

He also serves on the boards of directors of the Family Crisis Center of the Rio Grande Valley, Loaves & Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley, and the Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame.

David Campos, who served as interim provost starting in June 2023, will resume his duties as associate provost.

“Eladio is a perfect addition to our Harlingen team,” Jonathan Hoekstra, TSTC executive vice chancellor and chief operating officer, said. “We are excited to see his community relationships and past experience ignite additional success for TSTC in Harlingen and our students.”