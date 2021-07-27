TSTA asks Gov. Abbott to allow schools to require masks

FILE – In this March 30, 2021, file photo, second grader Ernesto Beltran Pastrana puts on his face mask while attending class during the first day of partial in-person instruction at Garfield Elementary School in Oakland, Calif. Dozens of school districts around the country have eliminated requirements for students to wear masks, and many more are likely to ditch mask requirements before the next academic year. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KVEO) — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) is asking Gov. Greg Abbott to allow school districts to require masks for students.

TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement that educators are eager to return to the classroom but that the virus is still a threat in the community.

The Texas State Teachers Association calls on Gov. Greg Abbott to withdraw his prohibition on mask mandates and allow individual school districts to require mask use in their facilities if local officials believe masks will help protect the health of their communities as schools reopen for the fall semester. TSTA News Release

The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that those 2 years and older wear a mask when at school.

“If Gov. Abbott really cares about the health and safety of Texas students, educators and their communities, he will give local school officials and health experts the option of requiring masks in their schools,” said the release.

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise, and now the Delta variant present in the Rio Grande Valley, school districts are also preparing to return to in-person classes.

In a press conference held in early July, Hidalgo ISD Superintendent Xavier Salinas called on the community to ask Abbott to allow school districts to make the decisions on masks.

“I, as superintendent of schools of Hidalgo ISD, know better than what the governor is doing because I’m in the trenches every day,” said Salinas at the press conference. “I’m with the kids every day. I’m around our teachers every day. They are creating a perfect storm for a huge outbreak of COVID in the hospitals from 3 to 11-year-olds.”

Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials from requiring masks on May 18.