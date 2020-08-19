Tropical twins could mean trouble early next week.





Two areas of tropical trouble continue to bubble up in the tropics right now. Neither is a storm just yet but both hold plenty of promise.

Invest 98 is in the southern Atlantic with a 90% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone as it moves west/northwest this week. Much of the forecast information puts invest 98 heading to the Bahamas or the Florida straights by Monday.

Invest 97 is a bit more interesting as it stands an 80% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone while heading for the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend. Once the system gets to the Yucatan it could be ripped apart by the mountains and reemerge into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Right now there is no solid forecast data to point either storm toward the Valley, only hints and long shots suggesting the area of low pressure (invest 97) might make its way to the Texas coast by the middle of next week.