Tropical Storm Gamma forms in western Caribbean

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – TD-25 formed Friday morning, and now it has strengthened into a tropical storm…taking the name Gamma.

There has been no overall change in the forecast track – it is forecast to move over the northern end of the Yucatan this weekend with no major change in strength forecast. It is then expected to emerge into the Gulf next week and drift west or southwest.

On this track, it will drift toward the Bay of Campeche by mid-week. The outer edges of the moisture could bring the Valley a few showers toward Thursday.

Computer models remain in decent agreement on the evolution of Gamma.