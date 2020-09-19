Tropical Storm Beta strengthens, watches issued for the RGV coast

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Tropical Depression 22 has become Tropical Storm Beta as of Friday afternoon. It could become a category 1 hurricane this weekend.

While movement will be slow, it is forecast to drift slowly northward Saturday. After that, it’s likely to turn to the west by Sunday but still be offshore of the south Texas coast.

By Monday, Beta is forecast to be making its way to the southeast TX coast, potentially near Corpus Christi. If this latest track pans out, impacts to the Valley would be less intense. This is a trend to monitor.

It’s still unclear as to potential wind impacts with the system, since it’s forecast to weaken back to a tropical storm and be slightly offshore Monday and Tuesday. However, tropical storm watches have been issued for coastal Cameron and Willacy counties.

Tracking the Tropics

Use this weekend to prepare should the storm head towards the Rio Grande Valley!