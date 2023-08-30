HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial of a Harlingen man accused of murder is set to begin in two weeks.

Anthony Eliff III is accused of shooting and killing Guillermo Garcia in February 2020.

In a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, Eliff’s lawyers asked the judge to throw out a count of unlawful possession of a firearm, claiming self-defense.

The claim was denied.

Lawyers also filed motions to have a court appointed psychologist and for additional evidence. The judge denied both motions saying it was past the deadline.

Trial is set to begin Monday, September 11.

Elliff is also accused in the murder of Elyn Loera from Corpus Christi in 2019.

No trial date has been set in that case.