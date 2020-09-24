Trial date scheduled for Harlingen resident who threatened to “shoot up” Walmart

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The trial for a 22-year-old Harlingen resident arrested for threatening to shoot up a Walmart will take place on January 18, 2021.

Jose Luis Gonzales Jr. was arrested on Aug. 11, 2019 after using social media to threaten a Harlingen Walmart.

Gonzales was found and placed under arrest and charged with terroristic threat, a 3rd degree felony.

Gonzales is alleged to have posted a threatening message in Facebook

According to public records, Gonzales submitted a waiver of arraignment and entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday.

Gonzales remains out on a $75,000 bond.

Luis Gonzales Mugshot, courtesy Harlingen Police Department

