TRAFFIC ADVISORY NOTICE: Traffic light repairs to take place on I-69C and SH495

PHARR, Texas — Starting Thursday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the traffic signals at the intersections of I-69C and SH495 will be turned off.

According to a news release a subcontractor will be making adjustments to the existing traffic signal. Motorist can expect slow traffic while travelling through the intersection while work is in progress.

On Friday, Nov. 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the traffic signal at the intersection of I-69C southbound frontage road and SH495 will undergo repairs, said the news release.

As a result, single lane closures will take place on the I-69C southbound frontage road near SH495, as well as on westbound SH495 between Athol Street and Erica Street.

Motorists are asked to use caution. Watch for workers and equipment in the area.

All work is weather permitting.

