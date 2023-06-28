TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been bustling with activity. Free from Saharan dust, several tropical waves have rolled off the coast of Africa in the last few weeks. But is this trend expected to continue, and could this season see more storms than expected?

Plumes of Saharan dust — dry, dusty air carried from the Sahara Desert — are known to stabilize the atmosphere and prevent tropical activity.

These plumes typically form over the Sahara Desert during the late spring, summer, and early fall.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says Saharan dust activity typically ramps up in mid-June and peaks from late June to mid-August, with new outbreaks every three to five days.

However, a lack of dust has meteorologists questioning whether the rest of the 2023 hurricane season will follow its “near-normal” projection.

Because the dusty air has about 50% less moisture than the typical tropical atmosphere, strong downdrafts rip apart any tropical wave unfortunate enough to be caught in clasps.

NOAA says Saharan dust usually occupies a 2 to 2.5-mile-thick layer of the atmosphere.

Regardless of what’s ahead, NOAA says it will be watching to improve future forecasts and plan aircraft research missions.

