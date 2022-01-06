Toddler accidentally shoots mother, sibling near Fort Worth, police say

GRANBURY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mother and child were hospitalized after a toddler shot a gun outside a Walmart in Granbury.

Granbury officers responded to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 377 in Granbury after reports of an accidental shooting, according to a post by Granbury Police Department.

After investigating, police said it appeared that a two-year-old child picked up a handgun that was between the seat and center console of the vehicle, and discharged it one time. At the time, a one-year-old child was inside the vehicle as well, and the mother and father of the children were standing outside of the car.

The bullet traveled through the one-year-old child’s leg, and through the mothers arm into her chest area, the post stated.

The mother was transported by air to a Fort Worth hospital, and the child was transported to a hospital by ground.

The child’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening. The mother’s injury is “potentially more serious,” but her condition is unknown, according to the post.

