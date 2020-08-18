Tito’s handmade vodka to provide free hand sanitizer in Edinburg

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka will provide free hand sanitizer to members of the public on Thursday, August 20 in Edinburg.

The vodka brand says it has shifted its hand sanitizer distribution strategy as COVID-19 cases surge in the Rio Grande Valley and will make over 27,000 bottles of sanitizer available to the public.

The hand sanitizer is available via contactless pick-up at Bert Ogden Area between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

Credit: Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Those picking up hand sanitizer must wear a mask in their car and must be 18 or older.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka began production of hand sanitizer in March and has donated to frontline workers at various organization throughout Central Texas and the U.S, according to a news release.

More details can be found on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka website.