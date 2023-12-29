EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New developments are in the works for the downtown Edinburg area.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, a new three-story parking garage and retail center is in the works along with the development of the new Hidalgo County Courthouse.

Construction for the $15 million project is set to begin Feb. 1, 2024.

The project is expected to be complete by Feb. 1, 2025.

It will be located on 201 N. Closner Blvd., across the street from the Hidalgo County Courthouse.