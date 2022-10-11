McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have filed murder charges against three of nine suspects arrested in connection to a fatal Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen.

Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died Oct. 6, four days after having “suffered shooting wounds” to his upper body at the 1600 block of Beaumont Street in McAllen, according to police.

Joel Gonzalez Jr., 19; and Alejandro Gomez, 18, were arrested Sunday and arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, police announced Tuesday.

Viviana Gomez, 22, who was arrested Oct. 6 and arraigned Oct. 8, has also been charged with first-degree murder and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to police.

The fatal shooting followed a disturbance that started outside a bar at the 200 block of 17th Street. Serna was taken to a local hospital and remained in emergency care until his death.

Gonzalez’s bonds totaled $700,000 for the two charges. Alejandro Gomez’s bonds totaled $450,000; and Viviana Gomez’s bonds were set at a total of $350,000.

Jennifer Lopez, 22, was arraigned Oct. 8 and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, a third-degree felony, in connection to the case, police said. Her bond is set at $20,000.

A breakdown of the case — at a glance

Previously reported on ValleyCentral

The shooting remains under investigation.