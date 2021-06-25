Three cases of COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Williamson County

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials confirmed three cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant of COVID-19 in Williamson County.

The variant, a strain of the virus that’s spread more easily, was discovered in lab testing in June.

“It is not surprising to see the Delta variant in our community given how rapidly it spreads,” said Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) Lead Epidemiologist Allison Stewart. “The good news is that the mRNA vaccines have been proven to be highly effective against this variant. The concern locally is that we have more than half the county that isn’t vaccinated and who are still highly susceptible to this variant.”

The Delta variant is thought to be responsible for only a small proportion of the current COVID-19 cases in Texas and the United States, but the proportion of cases is growing quickly and is estimated to be the dominant strain in the U.S. as early as August.

Currently, Williamson County said they are in Yellow Phase, and urge all eligible residents to seek vaccination to protect themselves.