AUSTIN (KXAN) — The summer months are coming to an end, and hopefully taking the excessive heat and pesky insects with it.

A study found three Texas cities made the top five buggiest cities in the U.S.

The study was compiled using data from home projects from across all 50 states, according to Thumbtack. The results showed July and August were the buggiest months of the year, and that nothing reeled in the critters like southern heat, with plenty of Texas cities hit the hardest.

The top 15 buggiest cities in the U.S. based on the study’s findings were: