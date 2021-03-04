COVID-19 RGV Information

‘The Voice’: Rio Grande Valley singer joins Team Kelly

Gean Garcia ‘The Voice’ Season 20. Credit: NBC

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Gean Garcia, a singer from the Rio Grande Valley, will compete on NBC’s “The Voice,” on Team Kelly.

The premiere episode of ‘The Voice’ Season 20 saw contestants getting the chair-turn from the coaches in order to clear the blind auditions.

Garcia, who was the first contestant on the second episode, introduced himself to the judges and said he was 19 years old and from McAllen, Texas.

Garcia, now 20, showed how well he can sing after he performed Kodaline’s ‘All I Want’ during his blind auditions.

Originally from New York, Garcia moved to the Rio Grande Valley with his parents when he turned 13 and lived there since.

Credit: NBC

Garcia received a shout-out from the Pharr Police Department on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the local singer received recognition from IDEA Edinburg as one of their alumni.

Garcia graduated from IDEA Edinburg in 2019.

As Season 10 continues, we will learn more about the young singer and songwriter.

‘The Voice’ Season 20 returned with judges Blake Shelton, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson.

