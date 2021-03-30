‘The Voice’: Rio Grande Valley singer chooses Team Legend

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Voice’s season 20 Battle Rounds started Monday night. Kelsea Ballerini, standing in for Kelly Clarkson, pared up RGV native Gean Garcia and Ryleigh Modig for an emotional cover of Ariana Grande’s “pov.”

Both singers got great reviews from their coaches. Blake Shelton gave edge to Garcia, while John Legend said Modig gave the slightly best performance.

Ryleigh was declared the winner by Ballerini. Garcia opted to go with Team Legend.

“I had to steal Gean,” said Legend while celebrating. “He has that fire, he has that range. I needed him on Team Legend.”

The premiere episode of ‘The Voice’ Season 20 saw contestants getting the chair-turn from the coaches in order to clear the blind auditions.

Garcia, who was the first contestant on the second episode, introduced himself to the judges and said he was 19 years old and from McAllen, Texas.

Garcia, now 20, showed how well he can sing after he performed Kodaline’s ‘All I Want’ during his blind auditions.

Originally from New York, Garcia moved to the Rio Grande Valley with his parents when he turned 13 and lived there since.

Garcia graduated from IDEA Edinburg in 2019.