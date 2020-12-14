‘The Voice’ finale begins with the ‘final five’ vying for the season 19 crown

(NBC) – “The Voice” wraps up its fall season over the next two nights with five finalists vying for the show’s Season 19 crown.

It took an instant save to make Ian Flanigan the fifth Voice finalist.

Now the Team Blake singer is embracing the increased workload that comes with a two night finale.

“When you triple the songs and triple the work, it’s triple the pressure, but it’s also you’re just so grateful to be here,” Flanigan said.

Jim Ranger is team Blake’s second finalist.

His biggest challenge might be outdoing last week’s buzz-worthy performance atop a giant rock.

“We follow up with something pretty epic,” promised Ranger.

Team Kelly’s Desz is the lone female finalist and the only remaining artist to get a four-chair turn during blind auditions.

“This week has been, as Gwen Stefani would say, B A N A N A S,” quipped Desz. “Bananas!”

Team Gwen’s 15-year-old Carter Rubin shocked the judges during blinds.

But his performances belie his age and could give Gwen her first champion.

“I’m not nervous singing in front of her, I am more nervous in the fact that this is the finale now, the stakes are super super high,” explained Rubin.

John Holiday’s voice also had the coaches fooled in his audition.

His showing since then has team Legend’s finalist on the precipice of something big.

“This is going to be an incredible time and moment so I’m just really really excited about that,” expressed Holiday. “This journey has been incredible.”

Now, America decides whose journey arrives at the victorious destination.

Watch “The Voice” tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4, followed by a new episode of “Nurses.”