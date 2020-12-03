The risk for wildfires is elevated for deep south Texas today

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — In the wake of Wednesday’s cold front, much drier air and very low relative humidity values have moved into the Rio Grande Valley. Combine those conditions with the ongoing and worsening drought situation, and we have an elevated risk for wildfire growth and spread this afternoon. The risk will lessen by this evening with the main threat between 11 AM and 5 PM today.

Burn bans are in effect for Starr and Willacy counties. Extreme caution should be exercised with respect to all outdoor activities that could result in the start of a wildfire. If you see any potential wildfires, report it immediately to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.