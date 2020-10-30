The paranormal stories of Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse

GULLIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – On the shores of Lake Michigan, sits Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse. The lighthouse has been in operation since 1895, and it’s the only active light left on the lake. But, behind its walls holds the stories of its rich history…and its friendly spirits.

Marilyn Fischer has been the president of the Gulliver Historical Society for over thirty years, which has given her plenty of opportunities to have her own encounters with the five spirits that still occupy the lighthouse.

The main spirit is Captain Joseph Willie Townshend, the head light-keeper in the early 1900s. He died at the age of 63 in 1910. Townshend’s cause of death isn’t completely known, but some think a contributing factor was cancer, as Townshend was known to be a heavy cigar smoker. His body was embalmed in the basement of the lighthouse.

Fischer said there have been numerous encounters with people who have smelled the strong scent of cigar smoke within the lighthouse.

Townshend’s face has also been seen thirteen times in the mirrors of the upstairs bedrooms.

Fischer tells a story of one woman being “saved” by a spirit in the home:

Upper Peninsula Paranormal Research Society was founded in 2000 by a group of childhood friends who have always been fascinated with the paranormal and all things spooky.

The non-profit organization also founded the Michigan Paranormal Convention held in Sault Sainte Marie, and co-founders Brad Blair and Tim Ellis also host a podcast called The Creaking Door Paranormal Radio.

The Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse is one of the team’s most favorite spots to investigate due to its high activity from the paranormal. They have seen the alleged shadow of Townshend move behind the curtains of the lighthouse and have also seen him appear in a mirror.

The U.P.’s unique environment may be why lighthouses have these strong paranormal activities.

“We found through the years that the waterfront areas seem very conductive paranormal activity,” said Blair. “There’s a theory in the field called Stone Tape Theory, which is certain kinds of stone, or rocks, porous minerals can contain energy and they can trap and hold this energy and the waters moving over that help create the energy. So we think some of the hauntings are just things that happen in history that are coming back and play themselves back in certain atmospheres.”

And to this day, those who visit Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse leave with stories that turn nonbelievers into believers of the paranormal.

More spooky stories with encounters with spirits of the lighthouse, Fischer has published multiple books on the topic.

Due to COVID-19, fewer visitors have been able to come to the lighthouse. If you would like to help keep the Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse in operation, you can donate to its GoFundMe page.