The names of the 8 victims murdered in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The names of the eight victims killed in Thursday’s mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility were released Friday evening.

Indianapolis Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said four of the victims were killed outside the building and another four inside while many employees were on a shift change or dinner break. At least five more victims were taken to the hospital for wounds from the shooting.

Officials said the mass shooting was committed by a 19-year-old former employee, Brandon Scott Hole, who had been reported to police before.

Identities of the 8 killed in the Indianapolis FedEx shooting:

Matthew R Alexander, 32

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Amarjeet Johal, 66

The granddaughter of Amarjeet Johal sent NewsNation affiliate WXIN-TV the following statement:

I have several family members who work at the particular facility and are traumatized. My nani, my family, and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere. Enough is enough–our community has been through enough trauma. KOMAL CHOHAN

AMARJEET KAUR JOHAL you deserved so much better than this 🕊 rest in paradise pic.twitter.com/2cY4kzHqVR — Komal (@yourlawyerkomal) April 16, 2021

Jaswinder Kaur, 64

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Amarjit Skhon, 48

Karli Smith, 19

John Weisert, 74

