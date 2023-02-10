(NEXSTAR) – Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?

Fear not. Yelp has got you covered.

The analysts at Yelp have sifted through their databases to help determine the most “romantic” restaurant in each state, based largely on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the words “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine” for each business. Yelp also included only restaurants that are not currently part of a major national chain, with no regard to any breadstick bouquets they may or may not have offered in the past.

Many of Yelp’s most “romantic” restaurants offer just the kind of vibe you’d expect — warm lighting, fancy place settings, foods you’re required to eat with utensils, etc. But cuisines vary, with some serving up seafood, or steaks, or French food, or Latin American cuisine or even fancy little pizzas (albeit the kind that isn’t baked into the vague shape of a heart).

Ready to book a lovey-dovey dining experience? Below are the most romantic restaurants in each state — as suggested by Yelp’s community of reviewers.

Alabama — Amore Ristorante Italiano, in Birmingham

Alaska — Altura Bistro, in Anchorage

Arizona — Café Monarch, in Scottsdale

Arkansas — Via Roma Italian Restaurant, in Hot Springs

California — Barrel 33, in Ventura

Colorado — Odyssey Italian Restaurant, in Denver

Connecticut — Salute, in Hartford

Washington, DC — dLeña

Delaware — Henlopen City Oyster House, in Rehoboth Beach

Florida — Pane & Vino, in Miami Beach

Georgia — Canoe, in Atlanta

Hawaii — Mama’s Fish House, in Paia

Idaho — Satay Bistro, in Coeur d’Alene

Illinois — Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf, in Chicago

Indiana — Livery, in Indianapolis

Iowa — Centro, in Des Moines

Kansas — Georges French Bistro, in Wichita

Kentucky — Buck’s Restaurant & Bar, in Louisville

Louisiana — Irene’s, in New Orleans

Maine — Street & Co., in Portland

Maryland — Royal Taj, in Columbia

Massachusetts — Bocado Tapas Wine Bar, in Worcester

Michigan — Butcher’s Union, in Grand Rapids

Minnesota — Young Joni, in Minneapolis

Mississippi — Ely’s Restaurant & Bar, in Ridgeland

Missouri — Polite Society, in St. Louis

Montana — Tupelo Grille, in Whitefish

Nebraska — Dolce, in Omaha

Nevada — Herbs & Rye, in Las Vegas

New Hampshire — Hanover Street Chophouse, in Manchester

New Jersey — 618, in Freehold Township

New Mexico — Geronimo, in Santa Fe

New York — La Grand Boucherie, in New York

North Carolina — The Cellar at Duckworth’s, in Charlotte

North Dakota — Pirogue Grille, in Bismarck

Ohio — L’Abatros, in Cleveland

Oklahoma — Paseo Grille, in Oklahoma City

Oregon — Lechon, in Portland

Pennsylvania — Talula’s Garden, in Philadelphia

Rhode Island — The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar, in Newport

South Carolina — Circa 1886 Restaurant, in Charleston

South Dakota — Ode to Food and Drinks, in Sioux Falls

Tennessee — Alleia, in Chattanooga

Texas — Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill, in Dallas

Utah — Cliffside Restaurant, in St. George

Vermont — Michael’s On the Hill, in Waterbury Center

Virginia — Luce, in Norfolk

Washington — The Pink Door, in Seattle

West Virginia — Laury’s Restaurant, in Charleston

Wisconsin — Grampa’s Pizzeria, in Madison

Wyoming — Glorietta Trattoria, in Jackson

More information and links to each restaurant’s Yelp listing can be found at Yelp’s official site.