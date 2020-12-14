The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines are now in Austin — what happens now?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday marks a historic day in Travis County, as UT Health Austin Dell Medical School received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The shipment made its way to the facility Monday morning — bringing excitement and widespread attention along with it.

“Part of the reason this is so exciting is because this is our community’s — and the world’s — first step toward combating this virus,” said Dr. Amy Young, Chief Clinical Officer at UT Health Austin Dell Medical School.

UT Health Austin says it’s received 2,925 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. So what happens now?

Who gets it first?

Health care workers and those in long-term care facilities will be the first priority.

Young says recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide a framework for distribution. She says from there, the state of Texas has outlined categories for health care providers based on their need for the vaccine.

UT Health Austin expects to vaccinate more than 2,900 health care providers across 10 hospitals in the Austin area over the next 10 days. Those vaccinated will then need to return in 17 to 20 days for a booster.

Some doses of the vaccine will also be administered to providers, staff and medical students working with UT Health Austin to distribute the first round.

Hard work to help make history

Preparing the facility to hit the ground running was many hours in the making, with Young explaining that she worked over 24 hours over the weekend. And, she’s certainly not alone among her colleagues.

“It’s been grueling,” Young says. “Not just the amount of work but the extended time period we’ve been working in this way and this fashion.”

Going forward, staffing will be staggered, so patients can have around-the-clock help should side effects manifest. Constant staffing will also be needed for future vaccine arrivals.

Elsewhere, local health agencies are also anticipating a heavy workload for the foreseeable future.

Both St. David’s HealthCare and Baylor Scott & White Health Both say they encourage their workers to get vaccinated, but it’s not required. St. David’s HealthCare says it worked diligently to prepare for vaccine arrival and hopes to receive its first shipment this week. Baylor Scott & White Health says it will begin vaccinating workers as soon as this week after “working tirelessly for months” to make sure it was ready to receive, store and distribute it.

But it will all be worth it, Young adds.

“Slowly but surely, this will be a step toward the future — both in the health care environment but eventually for all of our country and our population.”

The next shipment of vaccines are expected to arrive in Texas on Tuesday and in Austin on Wednesday.

While the arrival of vaccines is a glimmer of hope, Young say it’s not an excuse to halt personal responsibility and says all residents should continue practicing safety measures like wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.