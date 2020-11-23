Thanksgiving could open the door to cooler weather

Turkey day will be warm and maybe a bit muggy by the end of the day but its what’s behind Thanksgiving that promises to bring a real taste of Fall to the RGV.

A substantial cold front will drop down across Texas Friday and Saturday opening the gates for a flood of cooler air and sparking off some rain and possibly a few thunderstorms.

The action begins overnight into Saturday morning as the front nears the RGV. A 40% for rain and rumbles plus northerly winds by late morning will push temperatures down through the 60’s throughout the day and maybe to the 50’s by late afternoon.

The chance for showers lessens but hangs on through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will have slow clearing, northerly winds and temperatures in the 60’s.

