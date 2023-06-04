TEXAS (KXAN) — From a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament to a half-dozen cheesecakes, Uber drivers have seen plenty of strange items left behind by riders. According to the 2023 Uber Lost & Found Index, two Texas cities are particularly guilty of forgetting items en route.

The most forgetful cities in this latest ranking are as follows:

Jacksonville, Florida

San Antonio, Texas

Palm Springs, California

Houston, Texas

Salt Lake City, Utah

Miami, Florida

Atlanta, Georgia

Indianapolis, Indiana

Kansas City, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri

Typically, most forgotten items include clothing, backpacks, wallets and purses, electronics, headphones and keys. However, that isn’t to say Uber drivers haven’t seen some unusual finds in their backseats.

Unique finds from an Uber

You can take a complete look at Uber’s strangest, forgotten finds online.

How unique are we talking? Some top contenders include a toy poodle left behind, a pin of Jesus holding a slice of pizza, a Tamagotchi, two pet turtles and a pregnancy test.

Coming as no surprise, Saturday and Sunday are the most popular days for riders to forget items in their Ubers, while trends show April is the most forgetful month.

While weekends are the times riders tend to be the most forgetful, some specific items are most commonly forgotten on particular days of the week.