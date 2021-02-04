UT president to give State of the University address at 3 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin President Jay Hartzell will give his State of the University address in a virtual format at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The university says Hartzell will “reflect on the events of this year and outline his strategic priorities for The University of Texas at Austin” during the speech.

It’s Hartzell’s first such address since he was confirmed as UT’s 30th president in September.

The university has a link on its website to stream or download the speech.

We will stream the speech in this story and on our Facebook page.

