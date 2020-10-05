UPDATE: Pine Bluff police confirm one officer is dead after shooting on Blake Street

UPDATE:
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff police confirm one of the officers shot Monday afternoon has died.
Arkansas State Police, ATF and other agencies are still investigating.
Pine Bluff police say a press conference will be held at 4:30 p.m. CT.
UPDATE:
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Sources tell KARK/FOX16 News two Pine Bluff officers and others have been shot.
The shooting happened at an Econo Lodge off of Blake Street.
Sources say all of the victims have been taken to the hospital.
Arkansas State Police are investigating.
ORIGINAL STORY:
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff police confirm Monday afternoon two officers have been shot.
According to a spokesperson with the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened on Blake Street.
There are no word on injuries at this time.
Several state leaders have tweeted about the shooting:
Two policemen from Pine Bluff are in the hospital after being shot earlier today.
As details continue to emerge, one thing is certain: these officers need our prayers & support. My thoughts are with their families & the Pine Bluff Police Department.-Sen. Tom Cotton
This is a developing story.
