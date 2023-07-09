AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A statewide program is offering residents assistance with utility bills.

The Texas Utility Help (TUH) program aims to provide financial support to eligible households by making direct payments to utility companies.

According to a press release from Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, TUH is available to qualified homeowners and renters with low income.

“Texas Utility Help program is a lifeline for many families struggling to make ends meet,” Hinojosa said. “By providing financial assistance for energy and water bills, we can alleviate the burden on low-income households and ensure they have access to essential utilities.”

The program is accepting applications for past-due, future water and wastewater bills through Sept. 30.

Residents can apply online for Texas Utility Help. For further assistance, residents can contact Hinojosa’s office at (956) 318-0725.

Applications for Texas Utility Help are open for are able to get utility assistance