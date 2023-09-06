HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas electrical grid operator issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2 Wednesday evening.

ERCOT entered the second level of emergency operations to maintain reliability of the grid as operating reserves continue to decline.

When reserves on the system get low, ERCOT begins emergency operations using three levels of Energy Emergency Alerts.

“These levels provide access to additional power sources only available during emergency conditions to protect the reliability of the electric system,” ERCOT announced on their website.

According to ERCOT, energy conservation is critical with a risk of controlled outages across the state.

The statewide grid operator urges residents to reduce electric use and to have a plan in case of an outage.