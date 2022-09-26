AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Lottery surpassed its all-time sales record for a 12th year in a row, officials announced Monday.

The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in Fiscal Year 2022. The $189.7 million growth in sales was recorded between between Sept. 4, 2021 and Aug. 31, 2022.

Scratch ticket sales hit a record totaling to $6.727 billion during Fiscal Year 2022.

Record draw game sales reached $1.57 billion, and the ongoing sales frenzy has produced winners in the Rio Grande Valley, including most recently one scratch ticket winner in Harlingen.

In January, a Brownsville resident claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million. The same month, a Roma resident claimed a Mega Millions prize valued at $1 million.

In August, a Mission resident claimed $1 million from scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

Throughout the fiscal year, Texas Lottery paid $5.662 billion in payments to prize winners, the highest prize payment in the agency’s history.

The sale growth prompted $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans, according to Texas Lottery.

Foundation School Fund and Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance are the recipients of the $1.998 billion.

The school funds will be allocated toward special program and operational services, utilities, equipment, bilingual, gifted, career and technical education across Texas schools.

The funds allocated towards veterans will provide financial assistance, transportation services, post-traumatic stress disorder counseling and house assistance.