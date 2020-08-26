Stowaway on Texas train turns out to be deported convicted killer, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border agents encountered a convicted killer hiding on a train near the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Aug. 20, Union Pacific Railroad officials contacted the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector regarding a stowaway near Spofford, Texas.

Agents from the Bracketville Station responded and began searching the train before locating a man hiding between two rail cars.

Agents identified the man as 44-year-old Leonardo Matias Carrasco, a Mexican National who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally.

While processing Carrasco, agents learned that he was convicted of murder in 1998 in Tennessee Colony in East Texas.

Carrasco was sentenced to five years in prison and removed from the U.S. in 2002. He faces a charge of re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.