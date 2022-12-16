ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — For 12 Texas high school football teams this week, dreams are becoming reality at AT&T Stadium.

The University Interscholastic League’s state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.

Class 1A 6-Man games, plus the Class 2A-Division II game, kicked off the action on Wednesday. Two Austin-area teams take the field Friday and Saturday. The Wimberley Texans put their undefeated record on the line against Carthage in the Class 4A-Division II game at 11 a.m. Friday. Vandegrift takes on DeSoto at 3 p.m. Saturday for the Class 6A-Division II title.

Below are scores from every state championship game during the week and links to the official box scores provided by the UIL. The scores will be updated shortly after the games conclude.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Class 1A-Division II: Benjamin 68, Loraine 20

Class 1A-Division I: Westbrook 69, Abbott 24

Class 2A-Division II: Albany 41, Mart 21

Thursday, Dec. 15

Class 2A-Division I: Hawley 54, Refugio 28

Class 3A-Division II: Gunter 42, Poth 7

Class 3A-Division I: Franklin 17, Brock 14

Friday, Dec. 16

Class 4A-Division II: Carthage 42, Wimberley 0 | Game story

Class 4A-Division I: China Spring vs. Boerne, 3 p.m.

Class 5A-Division II: South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Groves, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Class 5A-Division I: Aledo vs. College Station, 11 a.m.

Class 6A-Division II: Vandegrift vs. DeSoto, 3 p.m.

Class 6A-Division I: Galena Park North Shore vs. Duncanville, 7 p.m.