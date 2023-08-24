LUBBOCK, Texas — Deana Martin, a realtor in the area, was driving down on Monday FM-179 between Shallowater and Wolfforth and thought she saw a dead body at the side of the road, but instead it was something much different.

“At first I thought it was probably someone intoxicated and passed out on the side of the road, but then when I turned around and looked at it again, I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, it looks like a dead body,’” said Deana. “You know, it wasn’t moving.”

After pulling over and scoping out the area a little bit, Martin was afraid she had stumbled upon a crime scene, and her son was on the phone with her the entire time.

“[Deana] was like, ‘I think I see someone laying on the side of the road,’ and I was like, ‘Well, you know, [go] see what it is,’” her son, Austin Martin, told us. “She pulled over, and she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, I think it’s a dead body,’ and so I told her I was like, ‘Well call 911, I’m right up the road, I’ll be there in a minute.”

Deana Martin wasn’t the only one who noticed whatever it was on the side of the road, and another car pulled over to see what was happening. While Martin stayed in the car and her son was still on his way, the other man walked up to the human-looking thing.

“He did a loop, kind of went back there, then came back, drove up beside her car and was like, ‘Hey, I think it’s a mannequin,’ and my mom’s like, ‘A mannequin? That’s so weird,’” Austin recalled. But it wasn’t the typical mannequin you might see in a store window; it was a sex doll.

The Martins learned this after the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department was already called, but the family said everyone was glad to be laughing about the situation instead of concerned for somebody missing a loved one.

“I was in shock, but there was some embarrassment, of course,” Deana said. “The lady that I had talked to on 911 was laughing. It was a sense of relief and then embarrassment and then, I mean, a lot of people have laughed about it.”

Austin originally posted videos from the incident on Snapchat and later Facebook, and the post has already gotten a little over 2,000 shares and over 1,000 likes. The mannequin, however, is no longer on the side of the road, and the sheriff’s department took it when leaving the scene on Monday.