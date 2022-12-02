HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Police Department released an update Friday on the deadly shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff. A news conference started shortly after 2 p.m. in Houston to provide information on arrests related to Takeoff’s murder.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston in early November. He was there alongside his uncle and rapper Quavo.

HPD arrested two people in connection to the rapper’s death. Houston officials said 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was charged with murder, and 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was charged with the felon unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Previously, an investigator said it appeared the shooting occurred after an argument outside a bowling alley, where a large group gathered after a private event. Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner said police believe two guns might have been used during the shooting.

HPD said Takeoff was an innocent bystander and not an intended target in the shooting.

Drew Findling, who worked as Takeoff’s attorney, released a statement after the deadly shooting.

“Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” Findling wrote. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”

HPD officials said the investigation remained ongoing.