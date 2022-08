HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Supermarket chain H-E-B together with grocery retail partners Mi Tienda and Central Market are hosting a one-day hiring event across Texas.

The one-day in person career fair is open to participants interested in hourly part time and full time positions. Available open roles vary per store location.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, at all H-E-B locations.

Interested applicants can also apply at careers.heb.com/careerfair/