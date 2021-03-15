LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott in Houston to unveil election integrity bill

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will unveil an election integrity bill Monday in Houston, advancing an emergency item for the governor this legislative session.

The 10:30 a.m. news conference Monday is with state Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Rep. Briscoe Cain at Bettencourt’s Houston office.

During his State of the State address on KXAN, Abbott said he doesn’t think an election integrity bill is “controversial.”

“One thing all of us should agree on is that we must have trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections,” Abbott said. “… the fact is, voter fraud does occur.”

The governor said the issue should not be partisan, claiming that Democratic former president Barack Obama worked to prosecute a “voter fraud scheme” in south Texas in 2014 where a man reportedly gave people cocaine in exchange for their vote. Abbott didn’t explain, however, that the situation was related to a local school board election in Donna, Texas, not a statewide or national election.

Abbott cited the cocaine-for-votes school board example over the weekend to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, where he claimed Democrats want to “protect ballot harvesting.”

Reason ‘election integrity’ has been partisan over the past year

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have altered the final results of the presidential election, but former President Donald Trump and others have pushed that notion. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election was stolen. Many of the Texas’ conservative leaders have supported that idea.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick put up a $1 million reward on Nov. 10 for evidence of fraud that led to the arrest and conviction. So far, Patrick has not paid out any of that money.

In December, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued four battleground states and claimed the states made unconstitutional changes to their election laws. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court rejected that argument and refused to hear the case. In January, Paxton traveled to Washington, D.C. to take part in the “Stop the Steal” rallies. He later falsely blamed the Capitol riots on Antifa.

Poll find 30% of Texans question U.S. elections

In a poll in February, our media partners at the Texas Tribune found that “a large majority of Texas voters think the state’s official election results are just fine, but 30% think national election results are ‘very inaccurate.'”

“While 89% of Democratic voters said the U.S. results are accurate, 73% of Republican voters beg to differ, including a majority — 52% — who characterized the counting as ‘very inaccurate.'”

So Abbott’s emergency item and Sen. Betencourt’s bill makes sense as it is an issue very important to their base — Republican voters.