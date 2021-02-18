Gov. Abbott: 325M without power in Texas, none because of ERCOT demands

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott vowed Thursday to return Texans to a sense of normalcy and promised to take steps to get answers on what led to massive failures in the power system that left millions without power.

“What happened this week to our fellow Texans is unacceptable and cannot be replicated again,” Abbott said.

Since Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 2 million people have had power restored, leaving 325 million people in the state still without power as of Thursday afternoon. He said most of those remaining issues are because of issues caused by the storm, and not because of any generation issues stemming from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ grid management.

“We hope and anticipate no location will be without power tonight,” Abbott said, adding “every available repair truck has been dispatched” to help fix power issues caused by the ice storm.

Abbott gave an update on the state’s response to power outages and other urgent needs Thursday as the final round of winter weather moves through Austin. He said as far as power and water issues go, he is working on waivers and executive orders to help, and has met with organizations to brainstorm ideas and action plans to get more power and water.

Earlier Thursday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, provided an update saying it has stopped mandating controlled outages and that local utility companies can work to bring power back online. ERCOT, Gov. Abbott and the Public Utility Commission of Texas have come under fire from lawmakers and citizens for a lack of preparedness. A KXAN investigation also found ERCOT recently elected a new board, and five of its members do not live in Texas.