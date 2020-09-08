Fayette County home explodes, 2 flown to hospital

by: Billy Gates

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An explosion and fire at a home in Ellinger badly hurt two people, and they were flown to the hospital by helicopter, an emergency official said Tuesday.

Ellinger is east of La Grange on State Highway 71 in Fayette County.

The most likely cause of the blast was a propane leak, the official said.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said that homes in the area sustained damage from the blast, as well.

One family who lives across the street from the home said it was scary.

“At first I was like, ‘is it an earthquake?’ but I was like, ‘we don’t have earthquakes around here,’ and then it kind of felt like a bomb, and I was like, ‘no,'” said Bailee Coufal. “And then my mom came in, and we were just sitting there crying, we didn’t know what happened, I was really scared.”

“To put it this way, I’ll never forget the sound. It wasn’t pleasant,” Chase Zapalac said.

Their home also sustained damage from the blast. The family said they were immediately concerned for the neighbors who live in the home.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating and will determine the official cause. Ellinger and Fayetteville volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene.

  • Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a home caught fire and exploded in Fayette County on Sept. 8, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Fayette County home explosion
    Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a home caught fire and exploded in Fayette County on Sept. 8, 2020. (Courtesy: Fayette County Record)
  • (Courtesy: Bailee Coufal)

