Abilene man arrested for abuse of a corpse

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for abusing a corpse.

Jackie Shanz, 22, was booked into the Taylor County Jail on Sunday. He was charged with “Abuse to a Corpse” for carrying a human corpse without legal authority.

According to police reports, the defendant stated that he was with a woman at a friend’s residence and that the woman fell asleep in her car. The defendant then said that he found the woman dead in the vehicle the next morning, then he drove the corpse to her residence, carried the body inside, placed her on the couch, and then left.

The police later found the deceased body on the couch and started a death investigation.

The defendant’s bond was set to $7,500.

BigCountryHomepage has chosen not to release the identity of the deceased woman; her death is currently under investigation.