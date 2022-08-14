AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing.

“The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott.

In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is activating state assets including:

Texas Parks and Wildlife boat rescue for mobilization

Texas A&M Forest Service for incident management

Texas Department of Transportation to monitor road conditions

Texas Highway Patrol to search and rescue aircraft

Public Utility Commission to monitor power outages as needed

The National Hurricane Center forecasts some areas in South Texas may experience 4 to 6 inches of rainfall.

Texans can access the Texas Hurricane Center by visiting gov.texas.gov/hurricane to learn steps to take ahead of tropical weather.

For additional resource information and safety tips, Texans can visit tdem.texas.gov/individuals-family and ready.gov/hurricanes.