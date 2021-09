KATY, Texas — On Wednesday Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for service in the suburb of Katy near Houston.

According to a social media post by the county sheriff, a 17-year-old female was found dead with a stab wound.

The post said the suspect who was taken into custody is a 17-year-old male, who is believed to be the female’s twin sibling.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.